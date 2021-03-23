Hernando County Deputy Helps Save Woman in Medical Crisis

The woman said she had not taken any illegal substances. She further said the episode was likely due to a recent change in a prescription she takes for seizures and low blood sugar. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 6:37 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Brooksville residence on Campbell Drive in reference to a female who was unconscious and not breathing. When Deputy Arnold arrived on scene the female was lying on the floor and blue in color. Deputy Arnold immediately started to administer CPR and instruct a citizen on how to assist.

Paramedics soon arrived on scene and took over CPR efforts. The woman soon began breathing and then regained consciousness. The woman said she had not taken any illegal substances. She further said the episode was likely due to a recent change in a prescription she takes for seizures and low blood sugar. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.