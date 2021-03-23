CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Deputy Helps Save Woman in Medical Crisis

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Hernando County Sheriff's Office
The woman said she had not taken any illegal substances. She further said the episode was likely due to a recent change in a prescription she takes for seizures and low blood sugar. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 6:37 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Brooksville residence on Campbell Drive in reference to a female who was unconscious and not breathing. When Deputy Arnold arrived on scene the female was lying on the floor and blue in color. Deputy Arnold immediately started to administer CPR and instruct a citizen on how to assist.

Paramedics soon arrived on scene and took over CPR efforts. The woman soon began breathing and then regained consciousness. The woman said she had not taken any illegal substances. She further said the episode was likely due to a recent change in a prescription she takes for seizures and low blood sugar. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Trump to Produce Own Social Media Platform, Due to Launch In…

Christopher Boyle

Verbal Altercation On Broward County Transit Bus Turns Into…

Joe Mcdermott

Report: Ninth Woman Comes Forward Accusing Cuomo of Sexual…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 999