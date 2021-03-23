Former Prosecutor To Demand Businesses Take “Democracy Pledge” That 2020 Elections Were Legitimate; Threatens Public List of Who Refuses

Glenn L. Kirschner is an attorney and former U.S. prosecutor who has provided legal commentary on national news media programs such as MSNBC’ s Morning Joe, MSNBC Live and Hardball with Chris Matthews, CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper and The Stephanie Miller Show.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former Department of Justice prosecutor Glenn Kirschner has started a campaign known as the “Democracy Pledge” that aims to have businesses nationwide publicly denounce the assertion of former President Donald Trump and other GOP members that the 2020 election was not legitimate due to allegations of widespread voter fraud.

The explanation of the “Democracy Pledge,” as per the campaign’s official website, is that it is a “simple commitment that corporations, companies and businesses can make to support democracy by affirming the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election. It’s a promise not to aid those who seek to tear down democracy for political gain.”

Morning Friends. Please see this ⁦@HuffPost⁩ piece about our new grassroots project: #TheDemocracyPledge.

Democracy can’t support and defend itself. It’s up to us. All of us. Let’s get after it. ⁦@thedpledge⁩ https://t.co/D8a3iaZ6A2 — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) March 20, 2021

The website notes that Kirschner intends to have “every company in the country” take the pledge, which reads as follows:

We are proud to join the growing list of corporations taking The Democracy Pledge. We affirm that the election of Joseph R. Biden and Kamala Harris was free, fair and legitimate. We believe in valuing, affirming and supporting democracy, and are committed to doing so. We will not support, donate to or endorse politicians, political campaigns or political action committees that promoted false conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 presidential elections (or otherwise acted in ways contrary to a representative democracy).

Companies are coming to us to take The Democracy Pledge.

And we haven't even really got started yet….https://t.co/6cCI6VgysX#TheDemocracyPledge #TDP pic.twitter.com/farVIAwt9B — The Democracy Pledge 🇺🇸In This Together🇺🇸 (@thedpledge) March 18, 2021

Kirschner notes on the website that he anticipates many businesses not bothering to respond at all when they are eventually asked to take the pledge; the names of those who refuse to participate will eventually be publicly listed on the website, “And then we’re going to provide that information to consumers. And they can make their purchasing decisions accordingly.”

If the election was legitimate- why do they need people to pledge that it was???https://t.co/LWFyarGHlT — Teresa 🗣 “Joe, you know Trump won.” (@Thorsome1) March 22, 2021

As of Friday, 23 companies were listed on the website as having taken the pledge; Kirschner pointed out that these companies actually approached him, since his campaign as not yet begun to actively seek out and demand that businesses to take the pledge yet.