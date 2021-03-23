CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest Fort Lauderdale Man In Connection To Fatal Shooting On Broward County Bus This Past Sunday

By Joe Mcdermott
Mario A. Williams, 51, of Fort Lauderdale, faces one count of premeditated murder. He is currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives have arrested Mario A. Williams, 51, of Fort Lauderdale, in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on a county bus this past Sunday. Williams was arrested the evening of Monday, March 22 and faces one count of premeditated murder. He is currently being held at the Broward County Main Jail.    

According to authorities, shortly before 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21, Broward Regional Communications received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred on a Broward County Transit bus near the 3500 block of South State Road 7 in West Park. BSO deputies responded to a bus stop in the area and located the victim, Joseph Jackson, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

A preliminary investigation showed Jackson was involved in a brief verbal altercation with a male subject while on a county bus. During the dispute, the subject displayed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim. When the bus stopped, the victim turned to exit the transit bus and was shot multiple times in the back by the subject and fell onto the sidewalk. 

The subject then exited the bus and fired additional rounds into the victim before fleeing the scene northbound on foot. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Jackson to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he was later pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

