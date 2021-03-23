COPS: City of San Antonio Employee Crashes Work Truck Containing Stolen Items While Driving Under The Influence

Israel Huron, 42, an employee of the City of San Antonio, Florida, n was charged with conveyance burglary, petit theft and driving under the influence. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $7,000.

On March 21, 2021 at 10:26 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on the 11000 block of Elgin Boulevard in reference to a report of a burglary and a petit theft. According to authorities, a victim reported he was inside of his home when he heard a knock at the front door. Upon answering, the homeowner observed an unknown white male who stated to the victim, “I’m here for you.” The victim said he must be mistaken. The man then acknowledged a mistake and walked away from the residence.

The victim observed him getting into a white work truck with an unknown symbol on the side. When he proceeded to drive away, the victim noticed two grills that had been located next to his garage were missing. The victim then checked inside of his vehicle and found two packs of cigarettes and a lighter were missing.

About an hour following the incident, deputies received a report of a traffic crash on Emerson Road involving a white work truck that had hit a tree and partially overturned. The truck was registered to the City of San Antonio. Deputies observed two barbecue grills off to the side of the road. The deputy also observed two packs of cigarettes inside the work truck. The victim positively identified the two grills and the two packs of cigarettes as items taken from his property.

The driver of the work truck was identified as Israel Huron, 42, an employee of the City of San Antonio, Florida. Huron, who appeared intoxicated, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. Upon questioning, Huron advised he was driving to San Antonio to respond to an emergency call from work when the crash occurred. Huron said he lost control of his work truck as he was maneuvering around a curve in the road.

Huron advised he found the grills by the side of the road and believed they were junk. Huron said he planned to take the grills to the city shop because he thought the workers would use them. Huron denied entering the victim’s vehicle. Detectives then asked Huron if his fingerprints would be found on the victim’s vehicle. Huron changed his statement advising his fingerprints would likely be found on the vehicle due to him retrieving the two grills, which were near the vehicle.

Huron further advised he had been drinking prior to responding to the emergency call from work. Huron was charged with conveyance burglary, petit theft and driving under the influence. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $7,000.