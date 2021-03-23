Charlotte County Florida Grand Jury Indict Woman For First-Degree Murder Over Unlawful Distribution Of Fentanyl When She Was 18, Capital Felony

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell and Florida State Attorney Amira Fox announce indictment by the Charlotte County Grand Jury for defendant Lacey Jayne Shaver. This is the first time ever in Charlotte County that a person has been indicted for murder for unlawful distribution of drugs and only the second time in the 20th Judicial Circuit.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Today Florida State Attorney Amira Fox and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell announced an indictment by the Charlotte County Grand Jury for defendant Lacey Jayne Shaver. This is the first time ever in Charlotte County that a person has been indicted for murder for unlawful distribution of drugs and only the second time in the 20th Judicial Circuit. Shaver has been indicted on the following charges:

First-Degree Murder – Unlawful Distribution of Fentanyl – Capital Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver within 1,000 ft. of a Park – First Degree Felony (Two counts)

Sale or Delivery of a Controlled Substance within 1,000 ft. of a Park – First Degree Felony (Two counts)

The indictment reads, in part, as follows: On or about July 19, 2020, in Charlotte County, Florida, did unlawfully, being then eighteen (18) years of age or older, (Lacey Shaver did) kill and murder a human being, by the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl or any mixture containing any such substance, as described in Florida Statute 893.03(2)(b)(9); and the said controlled substance or mixture containing the said controlled substance was the proximate cause of the death of the victim, contrary to Florida Statutes 782.04

“I want to thank the members of the Grand Jury for their hard work on this case. I hope today’s history making indictment brought forth by the Charlotte County Grand Jury serves as a stark reminder that selling, buying, or distributing drugs will not be tolerated,” said State Attorney Fox.

State Attorney Amira Fox and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell made the announcement today, March 23, 2021. This is the first time ever in Charlotte County that a person has been indicted for murder for unlawful distribution of drugs and only the second time in the 20th Judicial Circuit.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case and worked closely with the State Attorney’s Office leading to today’s Grand Jury indictment.