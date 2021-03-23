Broward Sheriff Selects First Black Woman To Lead Department of Detention, Promotes First Colonel of Indian Descent

Josefa Benjamin, who was also promoted to colonel, is the first Black woman to serve as executive director overseeing Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Department of Detention and Community Programs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Sheriff Gregory Tony is pleased to announce the selection of a Broward Sheriff’s Office veteran employee to lead the Department of Detention and Community Programs. Josefa Benjamin, who was also promoted to colonel, is the first Black woman to serve as executive director overseeing Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Department of Detention and Community Programs.

“It was my great honor to select Colonel Josefa Benjamin as the new executive director for BSO’s Department of Detention, the first African American female to serve in that capacity,” Sheriff Tony said. “Throughout Colonel Benjamin’s 28-year career, she has embodied what a dedicated public safety officer should be.”

Colonel Benjamin began her career with Broward Sheriff’s Office in 1993 as a communications 911 dispatcher. She completed the 126th Corrections Academy in 1997 and was voted class president. Throughout her career, she has focused her attention on program units and youthful offenders in addition to working with inmates in need of substance abuse treatment. Her leadership skills and dedication to public safety have led her to rise steadily through the ranks to colonel.

Colonel Benjamin is passionate about taking a proactive stance to combat juvenile incarceration. She considers it a privilege to serve on the board of directors for the Piney Grove Boys Academy, where she mentored and coached young men from surrounding inner city areas. She also recently joined the board of directors for ChildNet, which advocates for the protection of abused, abandoned and neglected children.

Last week, Sheriff Tony made another historic announcement with the promotion of Broward Sheriff’s Office veteran employee, Munib Ahmed, to colonel. Ahmed is Broward Sheriff’s Office’s first colonel of Indian descent in the agency’s more than 105-year history. He has been with Broward Sheriff’s Office for more than 17 years.

“Colonel Ahmed has been an essential member of my executive command staff. For two years, he has served as my executive officer providing much wisdom, guidance and historical perspective about BSO’s culture and operations. He exercises sound judgement and demonstrates a remarkable work ethic,” Sheriff Tony said.

“Colonel Ahmed will be leading up one of my most important initiatives to date – the creation of BSO’s first Office of Inspector General. He is a truly moral man and possesses unquestionable integrity.”

Colonel Ahmed started his law enforcement career in 2003 with Broward Sheriff’s Office as a road patrol deputy in Tamarac. He later joined the agency’s Office of Homeland Security Division as a detective in the Counter Terrorism Unit. In 2017, he served as a supervisor in Weston before returning as supervisor of the Counter Terrorism Unit. His responsibilities included coordinating with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies for security planning, counter terrorism investigations, emergency management and command operations of high profile incidents, including coordination of law enforcement services for the Orange Bowl, Super Bowl and several national championships.

Additionally, he regularly assisted the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and United States Secret Service with intelligence and protective service operations. He was also a part of the Special Weapons and Tactics Hostage Barricade Team.

The effective date for both promotions is March 27.