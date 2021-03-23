CrimeLocalSociety

Arrest Made In Lauderdale Lakes Car Wash Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
ATTEMPTED MURDER
ATTEMPTED MURDER

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crimes detectives have arrested Corey Olando Gentle, 33, of Lauderdale Lakes, for his involvement in a car wash shooting that left a man injured in Lauderdale Lakes on March 19. According to detectives, at approximately 10:53 a.m. that Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting call at Mikey’s Car Wash located at 3101 N. State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes. On scene, deputies made contact with an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue also responded, and the victim was airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for injuries that were life-threatening. Investigators say Gentle, a former employee of the car wash, fired a single shot at the victim. He then pointed the gun at three other victims and chased them before fleeing the scene of the shooting. All victims names were temporarily withheld pending Marsy’s Law.

Gentle was arrested later that day and admitted to the shooting post Miranda. He faces one count of attempted felony murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The circumstance surrounding the incident is being investigated.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

