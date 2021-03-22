CrimeLocalSociety

Verbal Altercation On Broward County Transit Bus Turns Into Shooting Leaving Man Dead

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives say a preliminary investigation showed a brief verbal altercation turned into multiple shots being fired to a victim, Joseph D. Jackson, 42, who fell on the sidewalk. . Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Jackson to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he was later pronounced deceased.

WEST PARK, FL – A verbal altercation on a Broward County Transit bus left a Miami Gardens man dead. According to authorities, shortly before 2 p.m., Sunday, March 21, Broward Regional Communications received a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred on a Broward County Transit bus near the 3500 block of South State Road 7 in West Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a bus stop in the area and located the victim, Joseph D. Jackson, 42, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Detectives say a preliminary investigation showed Jackson was involved in a brief verbal altercation with a male subject while on a county bus. During the dispute, the subject displayed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim. When the bus stopped, the victim turned to exit the transit bus and was shot multiple times in the back by the subject and fell onto the sidewalk. 

The subject then exited the bus and fired additional rounds into the victim before fleeing the scene northbound on foot. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Jackson to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he was later pronounced deceased. No other injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to please contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Nuno (Mike) Roque at 954-321-4242. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

