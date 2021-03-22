Trump to Produce Own Social Media Platform, Due to Launch In Two to Three Months; “Will Be The Hottest Ticket In Social Media”

Donald Trump in Nashville, Tennessee, November 6, 2020. Editorial credit: Numena Studios / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Former President Donald Trump is intending to make a comeback to social media within the next “two to three months” with an all-new platform of his own devising, says longtime spokesman and adviser Jason Miller. While being interviewed by Fox News on Sunday, Miller noted that a proposed Trump social media network has already got tech tongues wagging, and is sure to be a huge hit when it comes to fruition.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media, probably in about two or three months here, with his own platform,” he said. “This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game. And everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does but it will be his own platform.”

Trump was banned from practically all of the current major social media platforms following the fallout from the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Of the sites in question, Twitter – previously his favored platform of choice – is a lifetime ban, although YouTube and Facebook have allowed for the possibility for the former President to regain his posting privileges in the future.

It is currently now know if the media network announced on Sunday will be developed and launched directly by Trump himself, or if it will be done utilizing some sort of partnership with a current tech company. But regardless of its origins, once it is live, the fact that the site will be Trump’s new home base on the internet with draw in “tens of millions” of users, Miller said.