Trump Issues Statement Blasting Biden Administration for Current Border Crisis “Pathetic, Clueless Performance of Secretary Mayorkas ”

While Trump’s immigration policies were obviously far from perfect, they did do a great deal to discourage migrants from making the trip to the U.S. border, greatly reducing the number of illegal crossings; only 16,789 were detained in April 2020, in contrast with over 100,000 in February 2021. Editorial credit: Noamgalai / Shutterstock.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump has released a blistering statement, condemning his successor President Joe Biden of turning a “national triumph into a national disaster” in terms of the current administration’s handling of the ongoing crisis at the nation’s southern border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 100,000 people were caught attempting to cross the southern border – including 29,000 unaccompanied minors – in February 2021, many of them claiming to be seeking asylum.

INBOX: Statement from President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/9YWDMd42N1 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 21, 2021

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has accused the Trump Administration of having “completely dismantled the asylum system.” Previously, under Trump, an individual seeking asylum in the U.S. was forced to wait in Mexico while courts adjudicated their cases; this greatly reduced the number of people applying for asylum to begin with.

One of the first things Biden did when he took office was to change the asylum rules his predecessor had set forth, including now allowing migrant asylum seekers immediate entry into the county, even if they do so illegally. In addition, many migrants allowed into the country then never show up for their court dates.

While Trump’s immigration policies were obviously far from perfect, they did do a great deal to discourage migrants from making the trip to the U.S. border, greatly reducing the number of illegal crossings; only 16,789 were detained in April 2020, in contrast with over 100,000 in February 2021.

Unfortunately, many of the policies that Biden has either undone or instituted since taking office – intentionally or not – have served to encourage thousands and thousands of migrants, including a record-breaking number of unaccompanied minors, to renew their resolve to reach America, overwhelming increasingly desperate border officials.

Trump is laying the blame for the current border crisis squarely at the feet of President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. Below is the complete statement released by Trump on the issue: