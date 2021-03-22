Trump Issues Statement Blasting Biden Administration for Current Border Crisis “Pathetic, Clueless Performance of Secretary Mayorkas ”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former President Donald Trump has released a blistering statement, condemning his successor President Joe Biden of turning a “national triumph into a national disaster” in terms of the current administration’s handling of the ongoing crisis at the nation’s southern border.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 100,000 people were caught attempting to cross the southern border – including 29,000 unaccompanied minors – in February 2021, many of them claiming to be seeking asylum.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has accused the Trump Administration of having “completely dismantled the asylum system.” Previously, under Trump, an individual seeking asylum in the U.S. was forced to wait in Mexico while courts adjudicated their cases; this greatly reduced the number of people applying for asylum to begin with.
One of the first things Biden did when he took office was to change the asylum rules his predecessor had set forth, including now allowing migrant asylum seekers immediate entry into the county, even if they do so illegally. In addition, many migrants allowed into the country then never show up for their court dates.
While Trump’s immigration policies were obviously far from perfect, they did do a great deal to discourage migrants from making the trip to the U.S. border, greatly reducing the number of illegal crossings; only 16,789 were detained in April 2020, in contrast with over 100,000 in February 2021.
Unfortunately, many of the policies that Biden has either undone or instituted since taking office – intentionally or not – have served to encourage thousands and thousands of migrants, including a record-breaking number of unaccompanied minors, to renew their resolve to reach America, overwhelming increasingly desperate border officials.
Trump is laying the blame for the current border crisis squarely at the feet of President Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas. Below is the complete statement released by Trump on the issue:
We proudly handed the Biden Administration the most secure border in history. All they had to do was keep this smooth-running system on autopilot. Instead, in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster. They are in way over their heads and taking on water fast. The pathetic, clueless performance of Secretary Mayorkas on the Sunday Shows today was a national disgrace. His self-satisfied presentation—in the middle of the massive crisis he helped engineer—is yet more proof he is incapable of leading DHS. Even someone of Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come.
Furthermore, the Mayorkas Gag Order on our Nation’s heroic border agents and ICE officers should be the subject of an immediate congressional investigation. But it’s clear they are engaged in a huge cover-up to hide just how bad things truly are. The only way to end the Biden Border Crisis is for them to admit their total failure and adopt the profoundly effective, proven Trump policies.
They must immediately complete the wall, which can be done in a matter of weeks—they should never have stopped it. They are causing death and human tragedy. In addition to the obvious, drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking. This Administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity. Our Country is being destroyed!