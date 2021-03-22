CrimeLocalSociety

Traffic Homicide Detectives Investigating Death Of Man Hit While Riding Tricycle In Tamarac After Death at Broward Health North

By Joe Mcdermott
 On Thursday, March 18 the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Charles Michael Grimley, 81, of Tamarac was pronounced deceased while in the care of Broward Health North.  Editorial credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was hit while riding his tricycle. At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a traffic crash in the 8200 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Deputies located a crash involving a Miami Sun tricycle, ridden by Charles Michael Grimley, 81, of Tamarac and a 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by Denise R. Carty, 44, also of Tamarac.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Grimley was travelling southbound across the eastbound lanes of West McNab Road when he entered the path of Carty’s vehicle. Carty applied her brakes and was able to slow the vehicle prior to impact with the tricycle. At the time of the crash, Grimley was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was treated for multiple fractures to his leg. On Thursday, March 18 the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office advised that Grimsley was pronounced deceased while in the care of Broward Health North. 

The cause of death is pending an autopsy and cause of death report. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

