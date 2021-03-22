CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Killed While Walking In Bicycle Lane In Deerfield Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
FATAL DEERFIELD CRASH
At approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies located a crash involving a pedestrian and a 2001 Ford F-250, driven by Gregory M. Dunn, 32, of Deerfield Beach. The pedestrian was transported to Broward Health North where they were pronounced deceased. . The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was hit while walking in a designated bicycle lane. At approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a traffic crash in the 1600 block of Northwest 49th Court in Deerfield. Deputies located a crash involving a pedestrian and a 2001 Ford F-250, driven by Gregory M. Dunn, 32, of Deerfield Beach.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that Dunn was travelling eastbound in the left thru lane of Northwest 49th Court when he entered the dedicated bicycle lane and struck the pedestrian who was walking in the bicycle lane. At the time of the crash, Dunn abruptly maneuvered his vehicle which caused it to rotate counterclockwise, slide across the eastbound lanes and strike the raised center median. 

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported the pedestrian to Broward Health North where the victim was pronounced deceased at approximately 10:44 a.m. Dunn remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

