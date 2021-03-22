CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating “Shots Fired” at Blues Venue in Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
A mixed martial arts fight turned into a large brawl resulting in several individuals sustaining minor injuries and at least two gunshots fired into the air.  No gunshot victims were located. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue treated all individuals that sustained any injuries. 

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm, Deputies responded to shots fired at the Bamboo Room in the City of Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival, deputies learned a MMA (mixed martial arts) fight had just taken place and at the end of the MMA fight a large brawl took place resulting in several individuals sustaining minor injuries and at least two gunshots fired into the air.  No gunshot victims were located. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue treated all individuals that sustained any injuries. 

The motive for the discharge of a weapon and suspect information is currently under investigation by detectives from the Palm Beach Sheriffs Office. More information will be released when it becomes available. In the meantime, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

