COPS: Man Arrested for North Fort Myers Homicide

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – On March 15th, 2021, deputies responded to Ortiz Circle in North Fort Myers in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a victim inside of a bedroom with several gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased. While on scene, deputies also discovered and quickly detained an armed male, later identified as 46-year-old Luis Rodriguez Aldama.

The incident was determined to be a homicide and Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to assume the investigation. Detectives collected evidence and witness statements, later obtaining probable cause to arrest Aldama. Working cohesively with the State Attorney Amira Fox and her team, Major Crimes detectives charged Luis Rodriguez Aldama with Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

“This crime is nothing short of senseless, and now this criminal will face the consequences of his actions,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “I’m incredibly proud of our team who works relentlessly to make these arrests and bring justice to the innocent. As your Sheriff, I promise to continue to dedicate all necessary assets to keep criminals like this in jail, and the residents of Lee County safe.”

No motive or victim information was made available by authorities.