Volusia County Sheriff Becomes Victim of Hit and Run Driver In Port Orange

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DELTONA, FL – On Thursday, March 18, 2021 at approximately 4:26 PM, Port Orange Police Department units responded to the 1600 block of Town West Boulevard for a Hit and Run motor vehicle crash involving Sheriff Chitwood who was riding his bicycle and was struck by a passenger car. The driver fled the scene. The vehicle was described as a 2004 to 2006 Maroon in color Hyundai Sonata with the right-side mirror missing as a result of the crash.

The investigation is being conducted in conjunction with Volusia Sheriff’s Office and Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit. If anyone witnessed or has information concerning this traffic crash, please contact Port Orange Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator Phillip Slease at 386-506-5838.

