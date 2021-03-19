Putin Challenges Biden to Online Debate After the President Refers to Him as a “Killer” – White House Dismissed Stating Biden Is “Quite Busy”

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to President Joe Biden referring to him as a “killer” during a recent ABC News interview by challenging him to a live online debate; however, the White House has already dismissed Putin’s challenge, stating that Biden is “quite busy.”

Biden had participated in a televised interview on Wednesday when ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos asked the President if he thinks Putin is “a killer.”

“I do,” Biden replied. Biden also warned that Putin would “pay a price” for his country’s interference in the 2020 American elections.

Moscow responded to the accusation with anger, recalling the Russian ambassador to the United States; Putin, however, responded with more levity, initially wishing Biden “good health” and then soon afterward noting that “it takes one to know one.”

NEW: Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin has reacted to Pres. Joe Biden calling him a "killer" by challenging Biden to take part in a conversation with him broadcast live online. https://t.co/8MCcu3y2u5 — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2021

But on Thursday, while being interviewed by a Russian state television reporter, he issued a challenge to the U.S. President to a live internet debate to hash out their differences.

“I’ve just thought of this now,” He said during the interview. “I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called. Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.”

Putin noted that he wanted the debate to take place as soon as possible, perhaps this Friday.

“I don’t want to put this off for long. I want to go the taiga this weekend to relax a little,” he said. “So we could do it tomorrow or Monday. We are ready at any time convenient for the American side.”

However, when asked about the potential debate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted that it was very unlikely to take place.

“I’ll have to get back to you if that is something we’re entertaining. I would say that the president already had a conversation with President Putin,” Psaki said. “The president, of course, will be in Georgia tomorrow and quite busy.”