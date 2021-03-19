New York Man Found Guilty of Keeping Live Sharks in Basement Pool to Sell on Underground Exotic Marketplace

Some of the sharks seized in the plastic pool. Photo: New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

NEW YORK, NY – According to reports, a Dutchess County, New York man was found guilty this week of keeping live sharks in his basement, housed in a 15-foot above-ground pool, with the intention of selling them on the underground exotic fish marketplace.

Joshua Seguine, 40, was smacked with a $5,000 fine after he was convicted Wednesday in the Town of LaGrange Justice Court of illegal trafficking.

Seguine had been discovered driving without a license in the state of Georgia in 2017 with five small sharks in the back of his truck; after admitting to authorities that he had planned to sell the sharks, an investigation was then launched by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

From the outside there was nothing unusual about Joshua Seguine’s house. Then investigators looked in the garage.



“We weren’t really expecting a swimming pool with a shark that was almost five feet long in it,” a lieutenant who searched the house said https://t.co/VCTvxdldES — The Times (@thetimes) March 19, 2021

Investigators subsequently discovered that Seguine had a 15-foot above-ground pool set up in his home basement containing seven sandbar sharks, deemed a “protected species” under NYS law. In addition, DEC officials also uncovered the fact that Seguine owned a business called Aquatic Apex Life L.L.C., through which he sold sharks to buyers via a website called MonsterFishKeepers.com.

The DEC also found several dead sharks, including two leopard sharks, one hammerhead shark, and the snout of a sawfish, which is an endangered species. The living sandbar sharks were transferred to the New York Aquarium at Coney Island.

While it is not illegal to own a shark, it is illegal to keep or sell protected or endangered species.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement upon Seguine’s conviction, saying