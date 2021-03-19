PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

President Joe Biden Trips Three Times While Boarding Air Force One; Social Media On Fire, White House Blames ‘High Winds’ at Joint Base Andrews

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday morning, President Joe Biden stumbled up the stairs into Air Force One tripping three times. Biden, the oldest president of the United States at 78, turned around when he eventually reached the top to salute military members for television cameras as he prepared to fly to Georgia to meet members of the community shocked by a series of shootings in massage parlors.

Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters “He is doing fine. He is doing just great,” about Biden’s stumble. She suggested ‘high winds’ at Joint Base Andrews may have been a factor. “It’s very windy outside,” “He is doing 100 percent fine.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

According to the National Pulse, those around the President are increasingly wary of his frailty.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Putin Challenges Biden to Online Debate After the President…

Christopher Boyle

Volusia County Sheriff Becomes Victim of Hit and Run Driver…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Need Amid Plenty: Richest US Counties Are Overwhelmed by…

Laura Ungar
1 of 1,126