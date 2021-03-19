President Joe Biden Trips Three Times While Boarding Air Force One; Social Media On Fire, White House Blames ‘High Winds’ at Joint Base Andrews

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday morning, President Joe Biden stumbled up the stairs into Air Force One tripping three times. Biden, the oldest president of the United States at 78, turned around when he eventually reached the top to salute military members for television cameras as he prepared to fly to Georgia to meet members of the community shocked by a series of shootings in massage parlors.

Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters “He is doing fine. He is doing just great,” about Biden’s stumble. She suggested ‘high winds’ at Joint Base Andrews may have been a factor. “It’s very windy outside,” “He is doing 100 percent fine.”

Now the world gets to see why Putin wished Biden “good health.”



This is tough to watch. Yet, it’s a clip that will be replayed constantly across the world. Everyone sees what’s happening. https://t.co/A1ZiAZxpH8 — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) March 19, 2021

BREAKING: BIDEN FALLS TO HIS KNEES as he walks up the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews.



*Coordination is off. Wonder why? Perfect metaphor on how Biden handled the Putin challenge and the chinese officials at the Alaska Summit – America fall to its knees under Biden pic.twitter.com/jZqoHVfrSq — Cardinal Conservative (@CardinalConserv) March 19, 2021

It’s difficult to fall 3 times while going up a flight of steps.

Managing to make your left shoulder blade hit the carpet in the process is rarely accomplished—even in a game of Twister.

Biden has dementia but let’s wait for CNN to tell us this is just another adorable gaffe! https://t.co/lPqqAkECfj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 19, 2021

BREAKING: Biden Trips, Falls THREE TIMES While Boarding Air Force One (VIDEO) https://t.co/iaXTMfD5uu — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 19, 2021

According to the National Pulse, those around the President are increasingly wary of his frailty.