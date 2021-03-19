President Joe Biden Trips Three Times While Boarding Air Force One; Social Media On Fire, White House Blames ‘High Winds’ at Joint Base Andrews

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Friday morning, President Joe Biden stumbled up the stairs into Air Force One tripping three times. Biden, the oldest president of the United States at 78, turned around when he eventually reached the top to salute military members for television cameras as he prepared to fly to Georgia to meet members of the community shocked by a series of shootings in massage parlors.
Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters “He is doing fine. He is doing just great,” about Biden’s stumble. She suggested ‘high winds’ at Joint Base Andrews may have been a factor. “It’s very windy outside,” “He is doing 100 percent fine.”
According to the National Pulse, those around the President are increasingly wary of his frailty.