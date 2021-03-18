Winter Park High School Student Named “Rising Star” by Orlando Republican Women Federated

ORWF immediate past president Tiffany Corfman Parks (left) presented the Rising Star award to Claire Crossman, founder and president of the WPHS Republican Club.

WINTER PARK, FL – Claire Crossman, a junior at Winter Park High School, has been named a Rising Star by Orlando Republican Women Federated, the oldest Republican women’s club in Florida. Having formed as the Republican Round Table in 1924 and staffing the Republican headquarters for the Herbert Hoover campaign in 1932, Orlando Republican Women Federated periodically honors up-and-coming Republican women with the title of Rising Star.

Crossman, 17 – the daughter of Florida business leader John Crossman and his wife, Angie – is the founder and president of the Winter Park High School Republican Club. Crossman said her role in the club helps promote the values of respect and cooperation, and she hopes that she and her leadership team can inspire future voters by providing resources and volunteer experiences, as well as lining up informative guest speakers.

In addition to politics, she has a passion for singing as evidenced by serving as a lead vocalist on the school chorus and being a featured soloist in the school’s “Night on Broadway,” two years in a row. She also is training for her fourth year on the school’s girls’ cross-country team.

Upon graduation in 2022, Crossman – who maintains a weighted 4.5 GPA – says she plans to attend a conservative Christian college.