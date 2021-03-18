ShotSpotter® Gunshot Surveillance System Goes Live In Pompano Beach

ShotSpotter is a gunshot surveillance system that employs sensor-based technology to detect and locate outdoor gunfire in real time. Once the system is alerted to gunfire, ShotSpotter employees verify the information and immediately contact law enforcement. The information is often shared within seconds. Photo credit: CBS News.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – The city of Pompano Beach and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are taking aim at gun violence by installing ShotSpotter® technology in parts of the city. In October 2020, Pompano Beach City Commissioners unanimously approved a three-year ShotSpotter program. The technology is being implemented in phases. The first phase went live on Wednesday, March 17, and the second phase will go live later this month.

“We believe ShotSpotter has the potential to be a game changer when it comes to combatting and reducing gun violence in Pompano Beach,” BSO Pompano Beach Major Wayne Adkins said. “Receiving near-instant information about gunfire will provide deputies with crucial information needed to make arrests, save lives and conduct investigations.”

ShotSpotter is a gunshot surveillance system that employs sensor-based technology to detect and locate outdoor gunfire in real time. Once the system is alerted to gunfire, ShotSpotter employees verify the information and immediately contact law enforcement. The information is often shared within seconds.

Law enforcement typically learns of gunfire incidents through 911 calls from the community, and residents are reminded to call 911 when they hear gunshots. However, ShotSpotter estimates that nationwide about 80 percent of gunfire incidents are not reported to law enforcement. ShotSpotter will allow BSO deputies in its Pompano Beach District to respond more quickly to gunfire while also providing real-time intelligence about specific incidents, increasing deputies’ awareness and preparation. The technology will also enhance deputies’ ability to arrest criminals, provide life-saving treatment to victims and gather evidence.

Another major benefit is building community trust. Residents of communities plagued by gunfire will be able to see and speak to deputies who arrive quickly to handle these dangerous calls. Last year, BSO began using ShotSpotter in its Central Broward district.