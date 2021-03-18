CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Police Seeking to ID Suspect In Strong Arm Robbery at McDonald’s Drive-Thru In Cutler Bay; Ripped Off Gold Chain, Stole Cellphone

By Joe Mcdermott
CUTLER BAY, FL – Miami-Dade Police are seeking assistance identifying an individual in reference to a strong arm robbery that occurred on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 1:40am. The incident took place at the McDonald’s drive-thru, located at 20315 Old Cutler Road, Cutler Bay, Florida.

The Published Reporter is not identifying the already apprehended suspects because they are minors.
According to authorities, a victim was at the location and had a verbal dispute with three female subjects who became
enraged, exited their vehicle, and began to batter the victim. During the physical dispute, the subjects ripped the victim’s gold chain and pried the victim’s cellphone from her hand.

Anyone with information regarding the subject above is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 1 (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Computer Tip” – Submit a Tip by App: Go to the App store and download the P3 App. If the tip leads to the arrest of the subjects, the tipster may be eligible for a reward UP TO $1,000.00. All calls are kept strictly anonymous.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

