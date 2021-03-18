LAWSUIT: “The Cost Of Freedom of Speech In Kentucky Is $62k”

Fountain in front of courthouse in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

FRANKFORT, KY – “The cost of freedom of speech in Kentucky is $62,498.77,” says the legal team of impeachment petitions filed against Kentucky’s state officials. Kentucky citizens sought the impeachment of both Governor Beshear and Kentucky State Representative Robert Goforth, along with the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The citizens who filed motioned for impeachment now face a hefty fine for exercising their constitutional rights.

Lawsuits have now been filed on behalf of the petitioners. Constitutional attorney Chris Wiest filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Beshear impeachment petitioners. Attorney Anna Whites, who represents the Goforth and Cameron petitioners, filed a lawsuit on their behalf. Additionally, petitions have been filed for temporary restraining orders against the fines the petitioners now face.

“The legislative Impeachment Committee, formed by the Kentucky House of Representatives, hit private citizens who filed impeachment petitions with tens of thousands of dollars in illegal fees and costs,” an official press release from the impeachment petitioners’ legal team stated.

“These costs included bills for travel time, “sitting and waiting to speak”, and for various private lawyers hired by the Impeachment Committee for their benefit. Never mind, the committee was already made up of lawyers, but they needed more lawyers.”

The legal team of the petitioners made a note of the fact that retaliatory fees and fines by the legislature against private citizens violates the United States Constitution. Wiest also made a note, quoting a paragraph from his lawsuit, that while the impeachment petitioners disagree on a fundamental basis over bipartisan politics, both sides agree on the fundamental value of the Constitution.

“It should be noted that there are three groups of Plaintiffs in this matter, constituting registered Republicans and Democrats,” said Wiest. “They could not disagree with each other more about the substance of what each group sought through their petitions, and yet they collectively agree on the importance of the rights at issue in this case. The rights at issue are non-partisan, ancient, and fundamental.”

The impeachment petitioners were three groups from across different counties. The groups were composed of both Republicans and Democrats, and sought to represent their counties in a nonpartisan motion addressing mass allegations of corruption across the State of Kentucky’s government.

Kentucky citizens motioned to impeach Beshear for violations of the United States Constitution for executive actions that the courts and 100,000 Kentuckians had deemed unconstitutional. Goforth reportedly strangulated his wife with an ethernet cable, among other domestic violence acts, which prompted petitions for his impeachment. The jurors of the Breonna Taylor case sought the impeachment of A.G. Cameron for his handling of the Taylor case.

Ongoing legal battles, and corruption charges, have splashed headlines across Kentucky for months. Repressed by the unyielding acts of their government, many Kentuckians have turned to acts of civil disobedience, with riots progressing from protests over the death of Breonna Taylor. Riots over Breonna Taylor have resulted in shootings and looting across the greater Louisville metropolitan area. Protests continued this week, with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer thanking protestors for being “peaceful” during recent demonstrations.

Louisville protesters at recent events arrived armed at the scene. The city of Louisville deemed this an “unlawful assembly.” Louisville Metro Police stated that, on March 13, a group of armed protesters arrived in the 1300 Block of River Road. They blocked traffic and forced vehicles to divert their course. LMPD deemed these actions unlawful, and stated that arrests were to be made of those who refused to disperse.

Furor continues to brew in the core of Kentucky, as citizens remain at odds with their government, with no clear conclusion, as of yet, to the surmounting tensions.

