Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating Police Involving Shooting That Resulted In The Death Of A Male Subject

By Joe Mcdermott
The subject entered the establishment and as he exited he confronted officers and shots were fired. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the subject to be deceased. There were no other injuries reported.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a police shooting involving Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) officers that resulted in the death of a man. According to investigators, the subject approached a Miami-Dade County transit bus and attempted to steal a bicycle from the attached bicycle rack. When the owner of the bicycle confronted him, the subject shot him. The subject was successful in removing the bicycle from the rack and rode north on the Busway from SW 168 Street.

When subject arrived at a nearby gas station, located at 9500 SW 160 Street, he began shooting indiscriminately when he realized he was locked out by the clerk. As this took place, a MDPD officer arrived on the scene and more shots were fired. He entered a vehicle of a patron pumping gas and fled. The subject crashed the stolen vehicle into the front of a business, located at 17315 SW Homestead Avenue. The subject entered the establishment and as he exited he confronted officers and shots were fired.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined the subject to be deceased. There were no other injuries reported. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

