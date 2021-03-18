FBI Releases 10 New Videos Showing “Most Egregious Attacks on Law Enforcement” During U.S. Capitol Riots January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, the FBI released 10 videos showing the “most egregious” attacks on law enforcement during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and asked the public’s for assistance in tracking down the individuals seen viciously assaulting officers on that day.

“I want to warn you, these images are disturbing,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. “You will see officers being punched, beaten with sticks, flagpoles, and their own shields, as well as being sprayed with a variety of unknown substances.”

So far, federal agents have arrested over 300 people suspected of taking part in the attack on the Capitol. However, authorities are still attempting to track down numerous suspects who are accused of violent acts against police. D’Antuono, in a video statement, asked for the assistance of the public in helping authorities in finding the suspects shown in the new videos the FBI has released.

“We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers, but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects,” he said.

Of the many acts of violence depicted on the newly-released videos of the January 6 Capitol riots, one that stands out is a man grabbing and pulling on an officer’s gas mask through a door as police attempt to prevent members of the riot from breaching the Capitol building. In another video, a man is shown beating an officer with a pipe or large stick.

All ten videos were made available for viewing on the FBI’s YouTube page and are added here.

Nearly 140 officers from the Capitol Police force and D.C. Metropolitan Police were injured during the riot, reports say. The FBI asks that anyone with information on possible suspects call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.