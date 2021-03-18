CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Theft From Starbucks In Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, the suspect entered Starbucks in the 100 block of North Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach and helped himself to cash located on the counter. This incident occurred on March 10, 2021.

Detectives are hoping someone has information on the suspect. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
