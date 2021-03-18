COPS: Suspect Wanted For Strong Arm Robbery in Boca Raton Area

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for strong arm robbery to a person in unincorporated Boca Raton. The suspect, shown in released photos, is one of two suspects who physically attacked and robbed a victim in the 23000 block of State Road 7, unincorporated Boca Raton on September 9, 2020.

Detectives are hoping someone has information on the suspect. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.