CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Search Intensifies For Missing Girl, 14, Due To Length Of Absence, Other Suspicious Circumstances; Last Seen at Marion County Home

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Alliana Marie Gargis, 14, was last seen on March 2, 2021 around 8:00pm at her home, located on NW 168th Place in Reddick, Florida. Alliana is described as a 14 year old Hispanic / Latino girl approximately 5; 2" tall and 130 lbs.., She has brown eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information that could help us locate Alliana, please call 911.
Alliana Marie Gargis, 14, was last seen on March 2, 2021 around 8:00pm at her home, located on NW 168th Place in Reddick, Florida. Alliana is described as a 14 year old Hispanic / Latino girl approximately 5; 2″ tall and 130 lbs.., She has brown eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information that could help us locate Alliana, please call 911.

OCALA, FL – Alliana Marie Gargis, 14, was last seen on March 2, 2021 around 8:00pm at her home, located on NW 168th Place in Reddick, Florida. She was originally reported as a Missing Runaway. However, due to the length of her absence and other suspicious circumstances, law enforcement and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Alliana is described as a 14 year old Hispanic / Latino girl approximately 5; 2″ tall and 130 lbs.., She has brown eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information that could help us locate Alliana, please call 911.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Rochester Police Say Disabled White Male, 53, Was…

Christopher Boyle

COPS: Suspect Wanted For Theft From Starbucks In Lake Worth…

Joe Mcdermott

RK Centers Acquires Veranda Shoppes in Plantation, FL; $17…

George McGregor
1 of 991