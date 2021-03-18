COPS: Search Intensifies For Missing Girl, 14, Due To Length Of Absence, Other Suspicious Circumstances; Last Seen at Marion County Home

Alliana Marie Gargis, 14, was last seen on March 2, 2021 around 8:00pm at her home, located on NW 168th Place in Reddick, Florida. Alliana is described as a 14 year old Hispanic / Latino girl approximately 5; 2″ tall and 130 lbs.., She has brown eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information that could help us locate Alliana, please call 911.

OCALA, FL – Alliana Marie Gargis, 14, was last seen on March 2, 2021 around 8:00pm at her home, located on NW 168th Place in Reddick, Florida. She was originally reported as a Missing Runaway. However, due to the length of her absence and other suspicious circumstances, law enforcement and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Alliana is described as a 14 year old Hispanic / Latino girl approximately 5; 2″ tall and 130 lbs.., She has brown eyes and blonde hair. If you have any information that could help us locate Alliana, please call 911.