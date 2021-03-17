Op-Ed: NYC’s New School Black Chancellor Has Sketchy Background

Meisha Ross Porter is the newly appointed, by Mayor DeBlasio, Chancellor of the New York City Public School System (DOE). She will oversee the educations of over 1.1 million current students and manage a budget of over 34 billion (that’s billion) dollars. Photo credit: CBS New York

NEW YORK, NY – Meisha Ross Porter is the newly appointed, by Mayor DeBlasio, Chancellor of the New York City Public School System (DOE). She will oversee the educations of over 1.1 million current students and manage a budget of over 34 billion (that’s billion) dollars. So, what exactly are her leadership, business credentials or previous success experiences to qualify her for such mammoth responsibilities? In our eyes, zilch, none. Her black-racial and political clout together with the current sprint to achieve “equity” at the expense of “quality” are the reasons why she will soon be raking in nearly $400,000 yearly in her newly acquired position with no questions asked or any positive requirements demanded of her perhaps… because she…. just happens to flout black skin. Sadly to say, that is now usually a basic requisite for appointment to a private or public senior position. It is a major qualification and a major reason for this country falling to pieces. Just look at the list of the “prior to election accomplishments” of our former President Obama and our current VP who is ready to assume the top seat as soon as Biden falls apart on nationwide TV. Question their backgrounds, abilities or intelligence and you’re immediately labeled a bigot, racist or “white supremacist,” whatever the hell that is. These now standardized paralyzing charges tend to shut most people up. Sadly, to their own detriment and to guarantee society’s downfall.

Getting back to Chancellor Porter and her background that rocketed her from what appears to be a substitute teacher to supervisor practically overnight. Her work experience in the classroom, to actually face kids, to teach them, to learn about their needs as students, to work and share with with teachers, was minimal to say the least. She spent merely 1 1/2 years in the classroom before being promoted to supervisor. And this, apparently, without a permanent teaching license, leading many fellow educators to question her ability to do justice to the kids for whose futures she’ll be responsible. Did she even pass the minimal teacher’s exams that your cat could pass with ease? We’d love to see proof of such and for the classroom write-ups, by her supervisors, while she was in front of a class, indicating her teaching abilities. Just what is her reading level? According to the New York Post, quoting a skeptical Brooklyn principal, “How is she qualified to be a chancellor? Under the current guidelines, she couldn’t even become a principal, given her lack of experience. She was a super fast track.” He meant she was on, “the racial fast track.”

According to the New York Post, Porter’s 2019 extravaganza she promoted to celebrate both her birthday and job promotion in the system, at a flashy Bronx nite-spot also raises questions about her financial wisdom as well as her common sense. The lavish $45,000, 400 guest, $111 per person shell-out affair raised the eyebrows of many who questioned her sense of propriety as a community leader serving in a low income community. She’s a queen in her own eyes and expects to be treated as such by her subordinates who depend on her for their future job security. But more troubling are her goals to work along racial lines, to focus on racism as the obstacle to learning. Not the teaching of the ABC’s, history or the times table. It’s reported that Porter once told a Fordham University audience that she is motivated by the drive to “disrupt and dismantle systemic racism.” And she is burdened by two separate lawsuits that accuse her of creating a hostile work environment in her former job, one for an older white, Jewish educator and one for an Afro-Latina superintendent. Rafaela Espinal, said she was fired without explanation after repeatedly refusing to do the “Wakanda Forever” salute, a “black power and black solidarity” gesture. Will students have to perform this rite each morning in class to replace the pledge routine?

Ms. Porter, in her new role, will surely try to dismantle and dumb down the selection process for admission to the top high schools in the city: Stuyvesant, Bronx High School of Science and Brooklyn Tech. Her quote: “The reality is segregation exists, and I’m not going to shy away from the importance of really looking at inequities around admissions processes.” That surely means that there will be a quota system for entry into these top notch schools which will signal their demise as such. Perhaps there will also be an “equity” solution to our schools’ sports programs with the doing away with the competition requirements that now have only the best, most qualified, talented kids selected to represent their schools in track, football, basketball and whatever on the fields, courts and tracks. After all, white kids with poor reflexes, no athletic skills or suffering from asthma rarely get to represent their schools in any sports. We’ll wait and see if Chancellor Porter has her eyes on qualifications in all areas. Don’t hold your breath. Right now, her appointment to lead the already crumbling NYC school system has many concerned parents, of all colors and stripes, scrambling, searching for private and/or charter schools in order to give their kids a proper education under true educators. NYC strikes out on that at bat.