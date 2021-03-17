Boxing / UFC / MMASports

Little Men, Big Fights: Chocolatito And Estrada Fight A Second Classic

By Zachary Gaskell
FALL RIVER, MA –  Last weekend we saw a new candidate for for fight of the year. When pound for pound star Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez met Juan Fransisco Estrada for the 2nd time. Their meeting came in 2012 when Gonzales was tearing his way through the lower weight classes talking titles all the way up.

Gonzales won the first fight on all three cards and kept reaching for the sun. Thai wrecking machine Srisaket Sor Rungvisai proved twice to be the ceiling of the Nicaraguan star. Then from nowhere Juan Franscisco Estrada also makes the weight jump and stun the boxing world by upsetting the Thai to win 115 lb. gold. Last Saturday the Choloatito and Estrada fought the 2nd time, for a 2nd title, in a 2nd weight class. Lighting struck twice.

The first round was all Estrada as picked and probed between taking angles and firing combinations. Chocolatito seemed to wake up the middle of the second round with all the right answers and beautiful counters to counters and offense of his own. It was the beautiful and terrible technique of boxing displayed at it’s most precise and hyperactive.

Each man turned into a blur of simultaneous offense and defense for full minutes at a time. It devolved over the rounds to a classic clash of will and skill that boxing fans will probably argue about for years to come. The decision was read in favor of Estrada to small controversy. That said with fights as close and frenetic as their second, and each man having an official win, It only seems logical that they complete the trilogy as soon as possible.   

Zachary Gaskell

Zachary Gaskell is a journalist who covers fight nights for The Published Reporter. He has been a boxing fan since the days of Chavez, Holyfield, and Mike Tyson. He follows boxing, UFC, extreme sports and personally loves fighting and has trained in many different styles.

