Detectives Arrest Pompano Beach Attempted Murder Suspect, Seize Glock Handgun, Shotgun, High Capacity Magazine, AR-15 Rifle

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives and BSO’s SWAT/Fugitive Unit on Sunday arrested a Pompano Beach man wanted for an attempted murder in the city. Detectives also seized six firearms as a result of the arrest.

Detectives say that just after noon on Sunday, March 7, Christopher Barnard Lindsey, 27, shot at a man in the 2800 block of Northwest Fourth Street in Pompano Beach. The victim was struck by two bullets in his left shoulder and his vehicle was also struck by gunfire. The victim received treatment at a nearby hospital. A round also struck a woman’s home in the neighborhood, but no one in the home was hurt. Detectives developed information identifying Lindsey as the suspect in the crimes.

A week later, on Sunday, March 14, BSO SWAT/Fugitive members took Lindsey into custody at 2767 N.W. Fourth Street on an arrest warrant. During the arrest and during a subsequent search warrant at the residence, detectives seized a Glock handgun, a shotgun, a high capacity magazine and various rounds of ammunition. Detectives say Lindsey admitted to the shooting and told investigators that he used an AR-15 during the crime. Detectives recovered an AR-15 and several other weapons at the home of Lindsey’s father in Fort Lauderdale and recovered another AR-15 as a result of the investigation.

