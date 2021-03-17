Coconut Creek Man Dead After Chain Reaction Crash In Deerfield Beach

Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash that killed 71-year-old Joe Robertson of Coconut Creek. Robertson was pronounced dead at approximately 11:25 a.m.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A Coconut Creek man is dead after a chain reaction crash in Deerfield Beach Tuesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash that killed 71-year-old Joe Robertson. A preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Toyota, driven by David Torres-Salazar, 42, of Boca Raton, was stopped in the center westbound thru lane of West Hillsboro Boulevard for a red traffic signal at the intersection of Northwest 45th Avenue.

While waiting for the traffic signal to change, the Toyota was rear-ended by a 2012 Lexus driven by Joe Robertson. Robertson placed his vehicle in park and failed to activate his hazard signals. Both drivers exited their vehicles to inspect the damage and stood in the roadway along the driver’s side of their vehicles.

As the two drivers were deciding how to handle the incident, a 2016 Honda, driven by Klivens Estin, 42, of West Palm Beach, who was traveling westbound on West Hillsboro Boulevard in the thru lane. As Estin approached Northwest 45th Avenue he realized the Lexus ahead of him was not moving. He attempted to avoid the crash by swerving toward the far right thru lane.

The driver’s side of Estin’s vehicle struck the rear passenger’s side of the Lexus. The impact caused the Lexus to project forward while rotating and then striking the rear of the Toyota. Torres-Salazar and Robertson were still outside of their vehicles when the Lexus was sliding sideways and struck them, causing them to strike the pavement.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported Torres-Salazar and Robertson to Broward Health North. Torres-Salazar sustained injuries that were not life threatening. Robertson was pronounced dead at approximately 11:25 a.m. Estin remained on scene and was treated for minor injuries.

According to authorities, Estin was driving on or about the posted 45 mph speed limit and excessive speed is not considered to be contributory to the crash. Additionally, no one involved in the crash displayed any indication of impairment. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.