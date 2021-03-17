As Thousands Struggle to Get Hold Of The Covid-19 Vaccine, The Jewish Community Synagogue Successfully Vaccinates Over Six Hundred People

As thousands are desperate to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, The Jewish Community Synagogue partners with the FDEM and Jewish Family Services to successfully vaccinate hundreds of people.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – As people are frantic to get hold of depleting Covid-19 vaccinations, on Monday, March 15th, the Jewish Community Synagogue held a large vaccination event inoculating over six hundred people. With an immeasurable number of people looking to protect themselves and only a short supply of vaccines, Rabbi Leib Ezagui of the Jewish Community Synagogue recognized the need to care for the community. He, therefore, reached out to the FDEM and Jewish Volunteer Services to make it happen. They were able to secure six hundred vaccines for the community.

“Our phone was ringing off the hook. People were so desperate to get a vaccine, and when we were able to make it happen, they were so grateful! We filled up all of the spots very quickly and had quite the waitlist. We hope to do it again in a few weeks.” Rabbi Leib shared.

In order to make it smooth and efficient, people were given appointment times throughout the day and over thirty nurses were there to administer shots. In addition, the national guard along with several security guards and police officers were there to direct traffic and make sure everyone was safe. The event was open to anyone who fit the state-mandated restrictions and qualified for the vaccine.

“I was in and out within twenty-five minutes. We checked in outside, went inside to get the shot, and then sat in the waiting area for fifteen minutes to be monitored. It was an extremely quick, friendly, and organized process.” Sandy Mehrman, an attendee, shared.

Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui told us, “People were literally leaving with tears in their eyes. They were so grateful that they could now visit their grandchildren – some of whom they haven’t seen in over ten months.”

With Passover coming up, the Jewish Community Synagogue revealed that they will be holding another event in a few weeks’ time.

For more information on The Jewish Community Synagogue call 561-624-7004 or email info@jewishcommunitysynagogue.com. Please do not call the synagogue in reference to the Covid-19 vaccine.

About The Jewish Community Synagogue

The Jewish Community Synagogue is here to create a sense of unity within the Jewish community of Palm Beach and to serve the spiritual, educational, and social needs of the community. They accomplish this through classes, social get-togethers, and holiday events. They are a community synagogue and welcomes people of all backgrounds and affiliations. https://jewishcommunitysynagogue.com/