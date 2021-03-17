LocalPress ReleasesSociety

As Thousands Struggle to Get Hold Of The Covid-19 Vaccine, The Jewish Community Synagogue Successfully Vaccinates Over Six Hundred People

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The Jewish Community Synagogue
As thousands are desperate to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, The Jewish Community Synagogue partners with the FDEM and Jewish Family Services to successfully vaccinate hundreds of people.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL – As people are frantic to get hold of depleting Covid-19 vaccinations, on Monday, March 15th, the Jewish Community Synagogue held a large vaccination event inoculating over six hundred people. With an immeasurable number of people looking to protect themselves and only a short supply of vaccines, Rabbi Leib Ezagui of the Jewish Community Synagogue recognized the need to care for the community. He, therefore, reached out to the FDEM and Jewish Volunteer Services to make it happen. They were able to secure six hundred vaccines for the community.

“Our phone was ringing off the hook. People were so desperate to get a vaccine, and when we were able to make it happen, they were so grateful! We filled up all of the spots very quickly and had quite the waitlist. We hope to do it again in a few weeks.” Rabbi Leib shared.

In order to make it smooth and efficient, people were given appointment times throughout the day and over thirty nurses were there to administer shots. In addition, the national guard along with several security guards and police officers were there to direct traffic and make sure everyone was safe. The event was open to anyone who fit the state-mandated restrictions and qualified for the vaccine.

“I was in and out within twenty-five minutes. We checked in outside, went inside to get the shot, and then sat in the waiting area for fifteen minutes to be monitored. It was an extremely quick, friendly, and organized process.” Sandy Mehrman, an attendee, shared.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Rabbi Shlomo Ezagui told us, “People were literally leaving with tears in their eyes. They were so grateful that they could now visit their grandchildren – some of whom they haven’t seen in over ten months.”

With Passover coming up, the Jewish Community Synagogue revealed that they will be holding another event in a few weeks’ time.
With Passover coming up, the Jewish Community Synagogue revealed that they will be holding another event in a few weeks’ time.
. The event was open to anyone who fit the state-mandated restrictions and qualified for the vaccine.
The event was open to anyone who fit the state-mandated restrictions and qualified for the vaccine.
With Passover coming up, the Jewish Community Synagogue revealed that they will be holding another event in a few weeks’ time.
With Passover coming up, the Jewish Community Synagogue revealed that they will be holding another event in a few weeks’ time.
In addition, the national guard along with several security guards and police officers were there to direct traffic and make sure everyone was safe.
In addition, the national guard along with several security guards and police officers were there to direct traffic and make sure everyone was safe.

With Passover coming up, the Jewish Community Synagogue revealed that they will be holding another event in a few weeks’ time.

For more information on The Jewish Community Synagogue call 561-624-7004 or email info@jewishcommunitysynagogue.com. Please do not call the synagogue in reference to the Covid-19 vaccine.

About The Jewish Community Synagogue
The Jewish Community Synagogue is here to create a sense of unity within the Jewish community of Palm Beach and to serve the spiritual, educational, and social needs of the community. They accomplish this through classes, social get-togethers, and holiday events. They are a community synagogue and welcomes people of all backgrounds and affiliations. https://jewishcommunitysynagogue.com/

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Can Vaccination and Infection Rates Add Up to Reach Covid…

Carmen Heredia Rodriguez

Role Reversal: Covid Increases Ranks of Child Caregivers

Heidi de Marco

Detectives Arrest Pompano Beach Attempted Murder Suspect,…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 997