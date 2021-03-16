VIDEO: Fight Breaks Out A Drive Through Window In Lantana; Four Female Suspects Wanted for Strong Arm Robbery to Popeye’s Restaurant

Upon arrival deputies learned a silver Nissan Sentra occupied by four females entered the drive thru. Upon reaching the window a female passenger or suspect got into a verbal argument with the employee and cashier, spat at and attacked the employee.

LANTANA, FL – On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at approximately 1:14 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a strong armed robbery that occurred at Popeye’s restaurant located in the 7000 block of Seacrest Boulevard, in Lantana. Upon arrival deputies learned a silver Nissan Sentra occupied by four females entered the drive thru. Upon reaching the window a female passenger and suspect got into a verbal argument with the employee and cashier, spat at and attacked the employee.

Two other occupants of the vehicle got out and began attacking two other employees inside the restaurant. One of the female suspects reached into the window and grabbed money from the register. All four female suspects entered the vehicle and fled the area. Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.