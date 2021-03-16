CrimeLocalSociety

VIDEO: Fight Breaks Out A Drive Through Window In Lantana; Four Female Suspects Wanted for Strong Arm Robbery to Popeye’s Restaurant

By Joe Mcdermott
LANTANA, FL – On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at approximately 1:14 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a strong armed robbery that occurred at Popeye’s restaurant located in the 7000 block of Seacrest Boulevard, in Lantana. Upon arrival deputies learned a silver Nissan Sentra occupied by four females entered the drive thru. Upon reaching the window a female passenger and suspect got into a verbal argument with the employee and cashier, spat at and attacked the employee.

Two other occupants of the vehicle got out and began attacking two other employees inside the restaurant. One of the female suspects reached into the window and grabbed money from the register. All four female suspects entered the vehicle and fled the area. Anyone who can identify these suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
