Florida Governor DeSantis on Southern Border Policy: “Trump Had It Right”

By Christopher Boyle
TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was recently a guest on the Fox News show “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” where he spoke on a number of topics, with the most newsworthy being the shots he took at the Administration of President Joe Biden and its “disastrous” policies when it comes to securing the nation’s southern border.

“Biden is going in the absolute wrong direction,” DeSantis told host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday. “Trump had it right at the border, Biden’s got it wrong.”

DeSantis noted the record-breaking influx of migrants at the U.S./Mexican border; according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 100,000 people were caught attempting to cross the southern border – including 29,000 unaccompanied minors – in February.

Republicans have blamed the Biden Administration for the surge in migrants attempting to cross the southern U.S. border due to the fact that multiple policies implemented by the former Trump Administration have been ended, a development that DeSantis placed the blame for squarely on Biden, after stating that Trump had kept border crossings “under control” during his time in office.

“It’s a disastrous way to start an administration,” DeSantis said. “I think most of the American people are going to be strongly opposed to this and hopefully they’ll reverse course.”

DeSantis touted the fact that Florida has “banned sanctuary cities” and that a system known as E-Verify is now utilized state-wide that helps employers determine if a potential employee is legally allowed to work in the United States.

The Florida Governor also spoke on his state’s work on the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that priority was placed on vaccinating the elderly, re-opening schools, and stimulating and protecting the economy; currently, the Florida unemployment rate is at 4.9 percent and the COVID mortality rate is lower than the national average, he said.

DeSantis claimed that, because of how well his state has done during the pandemic, Florida will be receiving approximately $2 million less from President Biden’s COVID-19 relief bill.

“So what this bill does is it says if you locked down, destroyed your state, and you failed to stop COVID as well, you’re gonna get a windfall,” he said.

And finally, DeSantis pointed out that legislation is being put in-place to ensure that the violent protesting and rioting that is taking places in cities such as Portland, Oregon will not be tolerated in Florida.

“If [local governments] try and defund law enforcement, we’re going to defund them as municipalities,” he said. “And if you are involved in rioting or looting, you are going to jail, and you’re not getting bail until you go before a judge. We’re not tolerating it.”

