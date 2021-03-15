Northbound I-75 to Close in Hernando County for Fallen Officer’s Funeral Procession; Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The closure will affect the eastbound turn lanes and the westbound turn lanes for those who wish to turn north onto I-75. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., all northbound traffic (travel lanes and on-ramps) will be shut down to allow for unobstructed travel for the funeral procession of Tampa Police Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen. Master Patrol Officer Madsen was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, March 09, 2021, when he purposefully placed his vehicle in the path of a wrong-way driver on I-275. It is believed Officer Madsen did this to stop the wrong-way driver before the driver collided with a citizen.

The closure will affect the eastbound turn lanes and the westbound turn lanes for those who wish to turn north onto I-75. The closure is expected to last for approximately 30 to 45 minutes. Please note, the time of 1:30 p.m., is approximate. Deputies will begin closing the road and on-ramps when the funeral procession nears the Hernando County line. Please keep the Madsen family and the men and women of the Tampa Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve.