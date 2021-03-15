Motorcyclist Dead In Deerfield Beach Crash; Ejected from Motorcycle

Jason Pulver 43, of Coconut Creek, was ejected from his motorcycle. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Wilson to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Deerfield Beach Thursday night. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash that killed 21-year-old Peter Wilson. A preliminary investigation revealed that Jason Pulver 43, of Coconut Creek, was driving a 2018 Hyundai westbound on West Hillsboro Boulevard preparing to make a left turn to go southbound on Southwest 34th Avenue.

Wilson, also of Coconut Creek, was driving a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle and heading eastbound in the 3400 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. While Wilson was traveling in the left thru lane, Pulver turned in front of Wilson’s motorcycle causing a T-bone collision and Wilson was ejected from his motorcycle. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Wilson to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.