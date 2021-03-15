 .
CrimeLocalSociety

Motorcyclist Dead In Deerfield Beach Crash; Ejected from Motorcycle

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

MOTORCYCLIST DEAD
Jason Pulver 43, of Coconut Creek, was ejected from his motorcycle. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Wilson to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing. 

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Deerfield Beach Thursday night. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash that killed 21-year-old Peter Wilson. A preliminary investigation revealed that Jason Pulver 43, of Coconut Creek, was driving a 2018 Hyundai westbound on West Hillsboro Boulevard preparing to make a left turn to go southbound on Southwest 34th Avenue.

Wilson, also of Coconut Creek, was driving a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle and heading eastbound in the 3400 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. While Wilson was traveling in the left thru lane, Pulver turned in front of Wilson’s motorcycle causing a T-bone collision and Wilson was ejected from his motorcycle. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Wilson to Broward Health North where he was pronounced deceased. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Thanks to COVID Eviction Bans, Landlord Ends Up Homeless…

Christopher Boyle

Poll Shows Majority Believe Once COVID-19 Vaccines Are…

George McGregor

Virginia Man Arrested for Violent Rape of Underage Palm…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 981