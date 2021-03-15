Virginia Man Arrested for Violent Rape of Underage Palm Coast Girl; Detectives Traveled to Virginia, Got Confession, Extradited to Flagler

21-year-old Isaac Julio Becker was charged with two counts of Sexual Battery (Victim 12-18 years of age/Offender over 18 years of age) and two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Victim 12-16 years of age). He was held in Virginia on $300,000.00 bond until being extradited to Flagler County to face his charges.

PALM COAST, FL – On November 14, 2020, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) took a report regarding a 16 year old female from Palm Coast, who had reportedly been the victim of multiple sex crimes. The victim said that each incident occurred within a residence located in Palm Coast and identified the suspect as 21-year-old Isaac Julio Becker.

The FCSO Major Case Unit (MCU) then initiated the investigation. The victim eventually disclosed multiple incidents of violent sexual battery between 2017 and 2019 when she was between the ages of 13 and 15. She also reported that during the assaults, Becker would forcibly restrain her and prevent her from calling for help.

Utilizing multiple investigative techniques, detectives were able to establish probable cause and obtained a warrant for Becker’s arrest for two counts of Sexual Battery (Victim 12-18 years of age/Offender over 18 years of age) and two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Victim 12-16 years of age).

“This is a sick individual who needs to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We pray the victim receives the emotional support and counseling she needs to help her recovery from the trauma of these attacks. Great work by our detectives in building a strong case and working hard to bring justice to this victim and proof that you can’t hide as we will find you.”

On February 12, 2021, FCSO Detectives traveled to the State of Virginia, where Becker was residing, and with the assistance of local agencies took Becker into custody. He subsequently confessed to the crimes. He was held in Virginia on $300,000.00 bond until being extradited to Flagler County to face his charges.