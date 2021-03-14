Op-Ed: The Democrat Credo – If You Can’t Convince Them, Confuse Them

The misnamed Corona Virus Relief Bill, as the Democrats praised it to the hilt, was passed with not one Republican voting for it.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Both Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said that the American people are in favor of the misnamed “Corona Virus Bill” passed by the Democrat controlled House and Senate and signed by President Biden. Remember when Biden said he wanted to bring unity back to the country and government, and that he was willing to work with the Republicans on a bi-partisan basis? Well, what happened? That wonderful “Corona Virus Relief Bill”, as the Democrats praised it to the hilt, was passed with not one Republican voting for it. It was a repeat from the Democrats “Obamacare” bill back in 2009 when Nancy Pelosi said, “We have to pass the bill to know what’s in it”. Again this time, no Republicans voted for it. It was determined that the “Corona Virus Relief Bill”, which totaled $1.9 trillion (that’s trillion with a “t”) covered only 9% of virus relief of the total bill, and the other 91% was “Pork”, for most of the liberal Democrats representing Blue States. You could say that the Democrats confused the public by calling it a “Corona Virus Relief Bill” when it was actually a Blue State bailout bill with some money going to people (similar to a bribe) to make it palatable to the general public.

Did the voters who voted for Biden really think that he would be the puppet of the far-left wing of the Democrat Party headed by Socialists Bernie Sanders and Alexandia Ocasio-Cortez and her “Squad”? In fact Bernie Sanders said that this bill was the most “Progressive” piece of legislation in his lifetime. Believe Bernie.

"Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Great Society Remake."



The Democrats’ bill isn’t about COVID relief — and it never was.



It's always been about ramming through Congress the most progressive piece of legislation in a generation.https://t.co/KUSviQC1ZA — Ways and Means GOP (@WaysandMeansGOP) March 12, 2021

Also, to add to the confusion (a/k/a double-speak), when the Biden Administration was questioned about its immigration policy, Biden and his cronies said that it was not a “crisis” at the border, it was just a “challenge”, as tens of thousands of illegal aliens swarmed into the country. The Biden Administration seems to be clueless as to the effect their policy has had on the surge of the illegal alien invasion.

Anybody, with a modicum of common sense, knows that we don’t have a country if we don’t have enforced borders, and that we will just be a way station for anyone who is looking for free benefits that we offer as a nation. I believe most U.S. citizens are not against immigrants or immigration, but they are against immigrants violating our sovereignty by entering our country illegally and not through the proper legal process.

The Democrats tug on the emotions and heartstrings by faking empathy for the poor and downtrodden from other countries who try to enter our country illegally, especially the unaccompanied children (those 17 years and younger). A good analogy, that might be used to those who approve of the Biden immigration policy, would be to ask them this, “If a family of four walked through the front door of your home and demanded that you give them shelter, food, health care and education, what would you do? Would you welcome them with open arms or would you call the police to have them removed from your home claiming that they had no right to invade your home without being invited? I dare say, the vast majority would call the police to have them removed. Of course, If you claim that right to privacy in your own home, you’ll be called a racist and a bigot by the “Social Culture Warriors”. C’est la vie!

Biden and his spokesmen (and women to be politically correct) will try to confuse you by using “compassionate” words that they are doing the honorable thing in passing the “pork laden” Corona Virus Relief Bill, and with their “humanitarian” immigration policy. They will try to convince you that their policies are good for the country, but knowing that their policies are really B.S., they’ll try to confuse you into thinking that they are right. Don’t fall for their “snake oil”.