Lee County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Missing Man; Last Seen Wednesday In West Fort Myers; Believed To Be Headed To Tampa In Black Jeep Patriot

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing endangered person 44 year old Todd Gerard Richter who was last seen on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at approximately 1:10 PM in the area of West Fort Myers. It is unknown what Richter was wearing at the time he left. 

It is believed Richter is currently traveling to Tampa in a black colored Jeep Patriot bearing a Purple Heart Specialty Tag #QC4XC. Richter can be described as a white male, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 165 lbs, with brown hair and blue colored eyes. 

Richter’s family is concerned for his well-being because he does have a diminished mental capacity. If you have any information on Richter’s whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

