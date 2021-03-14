CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking To ID Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Juvenile At John Prince Park In Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The suspect is described as being 5-10, thin build, brown eyes, balding white hair and bushy white eyebrows. He has a mole or birthmark on his lower jaw. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
The suspect is described as being 5-10, thin build, brown eyes, balding white hair and bushy white eyebrows. He has a mole or birthmark on his lower jaw. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – According to authorities, in the early morning hours of February 13, 2021 at approximately 3:00 am, a twelve year old was walking along Congress Avenue South of Summit Boulevard, when she was approached by a White or Hispanic male, approximately 60-80 years old, driving an older gray four-door sedan. When she accepted a ride from him, he drove to John Prince Park where he sexually battered her. 

The suspect is described as being 5-10, thin build, brown eyes, balding white hair and bushy white eyebrows. He has a mole or birthmark on his lower jaw. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

UPDATE March 14, 2021 7:33 PM: A previous version of this story indicated the incident took place March 13, 2021. After a correction was sent out by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, this story was corrected.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

University of Missouri Settles Lawsuits Over Knee Surgeries…

Lauren Weber

Op-Ed: The Democrat Credo – If You Can’t…

Chuck Lehmann

Op-Ed: What Do We Do Now? Social Preparedness, Part 1

Gene Van Shaar
1 of 978