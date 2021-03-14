Detectives Seeking To ID Suspect Who Sexually Assaulted Juvenile At John Prince Park In Lake Worth

The suspect is described as being 5-10, thin build, brown eyes, balding white hair and bushy white eyebrows. He has a mole or birthmark on his lower jaw. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – According to authorities, in the early morning hours of February 13, 2021 at approximately 3:00 am, a twelve year old was walking along Congress Avenue South of Summit Boulevard, when she was approached by a White or Hispanic male, approximately 60-80 years old, driving an older gray four-door sedan. When she accepted a ride from him, he drove to John Prince Park where he sexually battered her.

UPDATE March 14, 2021 7:33 PM: A previous version of this story indicated the incident took place March 13, 2021. After a correction was sent out by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, this story was corrected.