VIDEO: Felon Arrested After Driving Recklessly Throughout Flagler County, Had Illegal Weapon, Cocaine, Fentanyl, Oxy Other Narcotics

Left: The firearm and a narcotics found in the vehicle. Right: McCray at the time of arrest, following the crash.

PALM COAST, FL – On March 11 at 1:04 p.m., Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Deputy Seth Green witnessed the driver of a blue Toyota Camry traveling southbound on US Highway 1 not wearing his seatbelt. Deputy Green was traveling in the left lane and the vehicle was traveling in the right lane. The driver leaned forward and looked at the deputy, allowing an unobstructed view of the driver wearing a white collared shirt with no seatbelt.

Due to the infraction, Deputy Green attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Before coming to a complete stop, the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed and fled the traffic stop. As the car approached Belle Terre Boulevard, the vehicle left the roadway and into a yard on Kankakee Trail. The vehicle launched through the swale and across the driveway, nearly striking the homeowner in the driveway. The vehicle then continued southbound at a high rate of speed.

Deputies turned off all lights and sirens but continued to observe the vehicle driving through Palm Coast in a reckless manner. Flagler County’s FireFlight Emergency helicopter was requested to monitor from the air. On SR 100 eastbound, Deputy Denker attempted to deploy a tire deflation device, however, the suspect attempted to avoid the device and the vehicle struck a driveway instead and went airborne before continuing eastbound through Seminole Woods Boulevard. At this time it was suspected that the vehicle was heavily damaged due to an oil spill after going airborne. While driving the rental car, the driver called his sister telling her he was running from the cops. The sister then called FCSO to report the call from her brother.

Deputies soon located the vehicle, still traveling recklessly and swerving through traffic, on Interstate 95 near mile marker 274. The vehicle then crashed into a semi-truck, lost control and then struck a guardrail. At this time the vehicle was totally disabled and deputies made contact with the driver, identified as 24-year-old Chauncey Terrence Hall McCray. McCray was transported to Halifax Medical Center for treatment of the injuries he sustained during the crash.

Inside McCray’s vehicle, deputies located a firearm, 9 grams of Cocaine, 4.76 grams of Fentanyl, 11.62 grams of Oxymorphone, 13 Buprenorphine orange tablets, 2 grams of Cannabis, 2 digital scales, and various other narcotics paraphernalia.

McCray’s criminal history check revealed that he is a convicted felon. He was placed under arrest and charged with Aggravated Fleeing with Serious Injury, Trafficking Fentanyl, Trafficking Oxycodone, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was also issued the following citations: Running a red light, driver not wearing a seat belt, running a stop sign, running a red light, and fleeing and eluding with serious bodily injury.

“This is a guy that is well known to our deputies from his past criminal activity,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He drove recklessly all over town endangering countless people just to avoid what started out as a seatbelt violation. Our deputies did a great job safely keeping eyes on him and ultimately taking him into custody. I hope the car renter purchased the insurance option!”

McCray has previous narcotics-related arrests in Flagler County dating back to 2017.