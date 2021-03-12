CrimeLocalSociety

Search For Missing Endangered Juvenile Last Seen In North Fort Myers

By Jessica Mcfadyen
FORT MYERS AREA
14 year old Keagan David Welch. can be described as a white male, standing 5’0″ tall, weighing 136 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel colored eyes. Welch’s family is concerned for his well-being because he does have a diminished mental capacity.

UPDATE MARCH 12, 2021, 4:11 PM: According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Welch has been located.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile, 14 year old Keagan David Welch. According to authorities, Welch was last seen on March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM, in North Fort Myers wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with NBA on the front, gray sweatpants, and white lowcut Air Force Ones.

Welch can be described as a white male, standing 5’0″ tall, weighing 136 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel colored eyes. Welch’s family is concerned for his well-being because he does have a diminished mental capacity.

If you have any information on Welch’s whereabouts, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

