Lake Worth Man, 66, Charged With Sexual Assault; Detectives Believe There Are More Young Children As Victims, Urged To Contact Crime Stoppers

LAKE WORTH, FL – On March 9, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives from the Special Investigations Division were advised by an adult victim that she was inappropriately touched/molested at the age of 7 by a suspect named Javier Del Sol. On March 12, 2021, detectives arrested Del Sol, 66, of Lake Worth for sexual assault.

Through the investigation detectives learned that Javier Del Sol had worked at the Guatemalan Maya Center in years past, as well, as other job positions where he could get easy access to prey upon young children. Anyone who may have been a victim of Javier Del Sol or may have information on his inappropriate behavior around young children is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.