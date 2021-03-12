CrimeLocalSociety

Lake Worth Man, 66, Charged With Sexual Assault; Detectives Believe There Are More Young Children As Victims, Urged To Contact Crime Stoppers

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH, FL – On March 9, 2021, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives from the Special Investigations Division were advised by an adult victim that she was inappropriately touched/molested at the age of 7 by a suspect named Javier Del Sol. On March 12, 2021, detectives arrested Del Sol, 66, of Lake Worth for sexual assault. 

Through the investigation detectives learned that Javier Del Sol had worked at the Guatemalan Maya Center in years past, as well, as other job positions where he could get easy access to prey upon young children. Anyone who may have been a victim of Javier Del Sol or may have information on his inappropriate behavior around young children is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
