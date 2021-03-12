From The Satanic Temple To South Florida, Recent Cybersquatting Cases

Cybersquatting is a nefarious business activity with civil consequences. Legal encyclopedia service Nolo defined cybersquatting as “registering, selling, or using a domain name with the intent of profiting from the goodwill of someone else’s trademark.” Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – From the Satanic Temple to South Florida, recent cases of cybersquatting have affected all different types of businesses and digital identities. Cybersquatting is a nefarious business activity with civil consequences. Legal encyclopedia service Nolo defined cybersquatting as “registering, selling, or using a domain name with the intent of profiting from the goodwill of someone else’s trademark.”

One such high-profile case of cybersquatting has occurred in South Florida. Law 360 reported on October 7, 2019, that Marksman Security Corp of Florida accused P.G. Security, Inc of cybersquatting after P.G. Security allegedly created a false Instagram and registered “confusingly similar website names” that, in turn, directed customers to the P.G. Security site. This accusation has led to a protracted battle in court that has lasted for roughly a year and five months.

A federal lawsuit was docketed under Case: 0:19-cv-62467 – Southern District of Florida and updated on March 11, 2021. It was initially filed on October 4, 2019. The plaintiff moved to amend and correct evidence filings on March 9. Exhibits A through F was submitted to the record. Responses to the corrections request are due by March 23.

“In order to protect their company, Marksman Security Corporation have retained The Ticktin Law Group to serve justice against P.G. SECURITY, INC. d/b/a Platinum Group Security for cybersquatting, unfair competition and false association, federal trademark infringement, Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices, misleading advertising, and defamation against their corporation.”

Peter Tickin is a seasoned lawyer in federal cases. He practices law for personal injury, business, and general litigation cases.

The lines of cybersquatting can be blurry, resulting in obscure legal battles. Infosecurity News reported on March 2 that the Satanic Temple in Washington State brought a claim of cybersquatting to the Washington Chapter court. The case was filed by the United Federation of Churches, LLC, which does business as The Satanic Temple, filed a lawsuit against some former members of the organization accusing them of erasing content from the websites and social accounts of the Temple. The Temple claimed that, in March 2020, former site administrators hacked into Facebook and removed page administrators from the social media accounts.

Ultimately, a federal judge in Washington State dismissed the case. Case No. 2:20-cv-00509-RAJ was filed on February 26 and was dismissed on the same day. A copy of the court opinions were obtained by Bloomberg Law.

Honorable Judge Richard A Jones ruled to grant a motion to dismiss in the favor of the defendants. Jones’ ruling described the background of the motion as follows:

“The Satanic Temple has its own Facebook page. In fact, it has two. It also has a Twitter page and a Google Email account. Former members of The Satanic Temple, as approved administrators, took control of the accounts, and The Satanic Temple is now bringing suit.”

Likewise, the court opinions noted that, while The Satanic Temple cited a violation of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the plaintiff did not specify what section of the act the complaint fell under.

In this case, the court opinions also detailed the terms of the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act.

“The Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act establishes civil liability for ‘cyberpiracy’ where a plaintiff proves that (1) the defendant registered, trafficked in, or used a domain name; (2) the domain name is identical or confusingly similar to a protected mark owned by the plaintiff; and (3) the defendant acted ‘with bad faith intent to profit from that mark.'”,” wrote the court.

A complete copy of the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act is available via Harvard Law.