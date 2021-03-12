COPS: Suspect Wanted For Burglary, Stealing Cash Filled Safe from Residence Behind Business In Lake Worth Beach

The residence sits behind a business in the 300 block of S. Dixie Highway, City of Lake Worth Beach. Detectives are hoping someone has information on the suspect. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for a residential burglary in a residence that sits behind a business in Lake Worth Beach. According to the report, the suspect entered the victim’s home and stole the floor safe containing currency and personal mementos. This incident occurred on January 30, 2021.

Detectives are hoping someone has information on the suspect. Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.