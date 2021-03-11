CrimeLocalSociety

Two Men Charged With First Degree Murder And Robbery From 2019 Shooting In Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Reginald Jackson, 24, of Riviera Beach, and Jonathan Major, 37 of Lantana were charged with first degree homicide, robbery with a firearm and burglary of a dwelling or structure while armed. Additionally, Major was charged with driving while license is suspended as a habitual offender.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – On December 18, 2019, Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of 5th Avenue South, in the City of Lake Worth Beach. Upon arrival deputies located a male deceased from gunshot wounds. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division began to investigate.

On March 4, 2021 the case was presented to a grand jury and at that time arrest warrants for issued for both Reginald Jackson, 24, of Riviera Beach, and Jonathan Major, 37 of Lantana. Both suspects were determined to be responsible for the homicide death the victim on December 18, 2019. 

There is no bond available and both men are currently being held in the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

