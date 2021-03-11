UPDATE: Special Victims Bureau Searching For 15 Year Old Miami Teen Missing Since March 8th; May Be On Mongoose Bicycle

UPDATE MARCH 11, 2021 9:58 pm: According to the Miami Police Department, the missing juvenile has been recovered and reunited with family.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking community assistance as they search for a missing Miami teen. According to the report, the missing juvenile left his residence on the 8300 Block of NW 7 Street Miami, Florida and has not returned. His black Mongoose bicycle is also missing. Police say that 15 year old Frank S. Guadamuz is approximately 5′ 10″ and 170 lbs., with brown eyes and blond hair. He is possibly wearing blue adidas sneakers and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective L. Averhoff or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).