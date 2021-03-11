CrimeLocalSociety

UPDATE: Special Victims Bureau Searching For 15 Year Old Miami Teen Missing Since March 8th; May Be On Mongoose Bicycle

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

15 year old Frank S. Guadamuz is approximately 5′ 10″ and 170 lbs., with brown eyes and blond hair. He is possibly wearing blue adidas sneakers and may be in need of services. Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective L. Averhoff or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE MARCH 11, 2021 9:58 pm: According to the Miami Police Department, the missing juvenile has been recovered and reunited with family.

MIAMI-DADE, FL –  The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking community assistance as they search for a missing Miami teen.  According to the report, the missing juvenile left his residence on the 8300 Block of NW 7 Street Miami, Florida and has not returned. His black Mongoose bicycle is also missing. Police say that 15 year old Frank S. Guadamuz is approximately 5′ 10″ and 170 lbs., with brown eyes and blond hair. He is possibly wearing blue adidas sneakers and may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective L. Averhoff or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE MARCH 11, 2021 9:58 pm: According to the Miami Police Department, the missing juvenile has been recovered and reunited with family.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Homicide…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Sixth Woman Comes Forward With Cuomo Allegation: Groping…

Christopher Boyle

Florida Woman Leads Efforts For Sleep Apnea Awareness And…

George McGregor
1 of 972