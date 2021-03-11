“Roe V. Wade” Movie To Be Released, April 2nd Streaming On Amazon, iTunes & PVOD

HOLLYWOOD, CA – (March 8, 2021) – ROE V. WADE, the highly-anticipated film about the true story behind the most famous court case in US history will be released on Amazon Prime, iTunes & PVOD on April 2, 2021. The film follows the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a women’s right to abortion and Nick Loeb stars in a lead role playing the real-life Dr. Bernard Nathanson, a prominent abortion doctor who had a change of heart later in this career.

Dr. Bernard Nathanson and Dr. Mildred Jefferson square off in a national battle in this untold conspiracy that led to the most famous and controversial court case in history. “The Truth Comes Out.” Visit: roevwademovie.com. The film, which was co-written by Nick Loeb and co-directed by Cathy Allyn has been the subject of many controversial headlines over the past few years due to the conservative cast and questionable plot.

“The film has taken three years to complete and we’re hearing a tremendous amount of excitement and also some controversy,” says Writer/Director, Nick Loeb.

Following the lead of Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, Dr. Bernard Nathanson and a team of activists commit to driving the case for the legalization of abortion all the way to the supreme court. They discover a poor, uneducated pregnant girl and convince her to let their legal team take her right to have an abortion into the courts. To persuade the Justices, the team must start a blitz that includes fabricating and feeding fake statistics to the media, creating pro-abortion narratives in Hollywood programming, and funding a revolution that will change America forever.

The dynamic cast includes: Jon Voight (Justice Warren Burger); John Schneider (Justice Byron White); Steve Guttenberg (Justice Lewis Powell); Robert Davi (Justice William Brennan); Nick Loeb (Dr. Bernard Nathanson); Stacey Dash (Dr. Mildred Jefferson) Corbin Bernsen (Justice Harry Blackmun) Corbin Dean Bernsen; Jamie Kennedy (Larry Lader); Joey Lawrence (Robert Byrn); Tom Guiry (Fr. James McHugh) and more.