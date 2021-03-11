Rick Case Kia Honored As Exclusive Member Of 2020 Kia Motors’ President’s Club; Recognized For Exceptional Customer Service, Sales

Raquel Case, Daniel Valdes (Kia), Jimy Contreras (Rick Case Kia GM), Rita Case, President and CEO, Rick Case Automotive Group, Percy Vaughn (Kia), Leroy Larson (Rick Case Executive GM), Ryan Case.

SUNRISE, FL – Rita Case and the Rick Case Kia Sunrise team were presented with the prestigious 2020 Kia President’s Award by Kia Motors America at their dealership location in Sunrise, Florida last week. Rita, Ryan and Raquel Case and the Rick Case Kia team were joined by Percy Vaughn, Executive Director, Regional Operations of Kia Motors America; Kia Executive Director Southern Region of Kia Motors America and Daniel Valdes, Kia District Sales Manager at a private reception.

Rick Case Kia in Sunrise, Florida was selected as one out of only 40 dealers of the nearly 800 in the nation for membership in the 2020 Kia President’s Club. Members are Kia’s top-performing dealers in overall sales volume, sales efficiency, and outstanding sales and service customer satisfaction. As a result, attaining President’s Club membership is a notable and distinguished accolade reserved only for those who demonstrate absolute exceptional performance within their competing dealer group.

Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group with Percy Vaughn, Executive Director, Regional Operations of Kia Motors America.

Earning the Kia President’s Award for the second year in a row is a tremendous accomplishment that Rick Case Automotive Group has been able to achieve.

“Our entire team is proud to receive national recognition for our customer satisfaction and sales success. Everyday our over 1,200 Rick Case Automotive Group associates strive to achieve these results,” Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group

The Rick Case Automotive Group Celebrates Its 59th Year In Business:

The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Maserati, Acura, Audi, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Kia, Mazda, FIAT, Alfa Romeo and Honda Automobiles & Motorcycles, including the World’s Largest Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Kia and Volkswagen dealerships located in Broward County, Florida. Rick Case Automotive Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.