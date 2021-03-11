Op-Ed: Can Derek Chauvin Get a Fair Trial, Especially in Minneapolis?

On May 25, 2020, police confronted George Floyd (left) about a fake twenty dollar bill. One of the officers Minneapolis, Minnesota policeman, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on the neck of Floyd while restraining him, for approximately eight minutes. When ambulance was called, Floyd was transported to the hospital where he pronounced dead. Floyd in an Attorney released photo / Chauvin mug shot.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – According to our justice system everyone is entitled to a fair trial and anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty. With that in mind, can that Minneapolis, Minnesota policeman, Derek Chauvin, who is accused of second degree murder in George Floyd’s death, really get a fair trial in this highly charged racial environment that is gripping the country, especially in Minneapolis where the trial is going to be held.

I’m not per-determining the outcome of Officer Chauvin’s trial, we’ll let the jurors determine the guilt or innocence of Derek Chauvin. But, let’s go over the facts as we know it now before the trial begins.

On May 25, 2020, a shop owner called the police that a man tried to pass a phony $20 bill. The police arrived and George Floyd was pointed out as the person who tried to pass the fake twenty. The police confronted George Floyd to ask him why he tried to pass the $20 bill. During the course of the questioning of Floyd, he seemed to be in an agitated and combative state. During that interrogation, Floyd got in his car and was acting hysterical; when he was asked to get out the car he was sitting in, he refused.

This was when the confrontation became physical between Floyd and the police. Since Floyd refused to exit the car, the police opened the car door and tried to remove him from the car. Once they got him out of the car, the police put him in handcuffs, as he was resisting their efforts. As the situation became more physical, Floyd continued to actively resist the efforts of the police. Floyd was ranting and foaming at the mouth as he resisted, and the police asked him if he ingested any drugs. He said no, but his behavior belied his actions. Even during this time, Floyd complained about having trouble breathing. As his volatile actions continued, he was asked to get in the back of a police car.

He physically resisted getting into the police car so the police put him on the ground to be restrained. During this time of restraining him, Officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on the neck of Floyd, as the police manual said a policeman should do in this kind of situation. Floyd again stated that he couldn’t breathe. This lasted a little over eight minutes when Floyd finally quieted down and seemed to pass out. An ambulance was called and he was transported to the hospital where he pronounced dead.

During all the time of this incident, the policemen who were with Chauvin, were filming what was happening with their police cameras. The pictures of Chauvin kneeling on the neck of Floyd looked like the policeman was unduly restraining him, and as some claim, Chauvin, a white policeman, was doing what he did because Floyd, a black man, was an example of police brutality.

As we all know now, once his death was broadcast and the pictures displaying Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck went viral, the black agitators, BLM (Black Lives Matter), who were looking for just this kind of incident, mobilized the black community into protesting Floyd’s death at the hands of the police. This protest, agitated by BLM, erupted into days and weeks of arson, pillaging and looting, and violence, thus causing millions of dollars of damage to the area of Minneapolis where the incident took place. he riots were not confined only to Minneapolis, but the mayhem and frenzy continued around the country in the name of the death of George Floyd.

Officer Chauvin and his fellow officers were promptly accused of murder of an unarmed “innocent” black man even before any evidence was presented about what happened. The term “racist police” was the cry of the rioters as the “race card” was used to to influence the angst of the public against the Minneapolis police and to justify the rioting. This narrative was mainly used by left-wing racial arsonists, to discredit the police and to pre-judge the police as racist murderers.

Weeks and months after the death of Floyd, the medical examiner came out with his autopsy report that George Floyd had ingested “Meth” and had a lethal amount of Fentynal in his system, and in addition he had a enlarged heart which contributed to his death. This along with the restraint by Officer Chauvin all contributed to the death of Floyd.

All this information, along with the past criminal history of Floyd, will be brought out during the trial, but with potential mob violence lurking if Chauvin is found not guilty; that fear might tarnish the decision of the jurors as they don’t want to see another violent spree in their city. Will they convict to avoid the possible violence and mayhem and ignore the possible evidence that points to an acquittal of Officer Chauvin? What will be the outcome?

Who knows? Let’s just hope that justice will be served.